Kim Kardashian : red, stands out and surpasses that of Kylie Jenner

Outside of this change capillary remarkable, Kim Kardashian is also seen in the excess of her sister Kylie Jenner in the financial field. In fact, the mom of North, the Holy, the Psalm, and Chicago, has just signed an agreement with the company Coty, Inc., his assignor a share of 20% of your company. This operation would have reported almost $ 200 million to a business woman of 39 years, which have allowed him to become a billionaire.

The makeup of the brand KKW would have been valued at close to $ 1 billion, surpassing the wealth of the mother of Stormi (in the middle of a controversy since Forbes has withdrawn its title as the youngest billionaire in history). Very proud of his wife, Kanye congratulated Kim on Instagram, writing : “I am very proud that my wonderful wife Kim Kardashian West has officially become a billionaire. You suffered the worst of trials and now, God shines on you and your family. So blessed that this is our life. We love you so much.“