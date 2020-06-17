Kim Kardashian request the opening of an investigation into the death by hanging of Robert Fuller

The star of the reality show Kim Kardashian — Brand/Starface



There has been a crime in the death of Robert L. Fuller, a black man, 24 years old, was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale California ? This is what Kim Kardashian, among others, wants to know. When his body was discovered, investigators, and first-aid immediately to the conclusion that it was a suicide without conducting a survey. An error, according to the star, who is continuing his education as a lawyer.

Robert Fuller, was found dead on June 10, 2020, which hangs from a tree outside of the City of Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020

The wife of Kanye West has followed in his approach by several celebrities, including Viola Davis, the star of How To Get Away With Murder.

The two stars have responded to a request in Change.org requesting the opening of an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the death of Robert L. Fuller. It is not the only black man to have been found hanging from a tree in these last days.

Joint research

Malcolm Harsch, 38 years of age, has also died in similar circumstances 10 days earlier, in the county of San Bernardino, located a little over an hour away. The FBI opened an investigation into these two deaths initially classified as suicide.

“Our department has been in contact with the California Department of Justice and the FBI, and our goal is to be able to share information and details in order to compare with the case of Palmdale,” said Jodi Miller of the Sheriff’s department of San Bernardino, CNN.