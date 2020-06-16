Kim Kardashian request the opening of an investigation into the death by hanging of Robert Fuller

Kim Kardashianamong others, wants to know. When his body was discovered, investigators, and first-aid immediately to the conclusion that it was a suicide without conducting a survey. An error, according to the star, who is continuing his education as a lawyer.” data-reactid=”20″>And in it there was a crime in the death of Robert L. Fuller, a black man, 24 years old, was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale California ? This is what Kim Kardashianamong others, wants to know. When his body was discovered, investigators, and first-aid immediately to the conclusion that it was a suicide without conducting a survey. An error, according to the star, who is continuing his education as a lawyer.

Robert Fuller, was found dead on June 10, 2020, which hangs from a tree outside of the City of Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020

How To Get Away With Murder.” data-reactid=”22″>The wife of Kanye West has followed in his approach by several celebrities, including Viola Davis, the star of How To Get Away With Murder.

