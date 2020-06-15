Kim Kardashian request the postponement of the execution, due to a DNA test, “error”

Kim Kardashian has called the governor of Texas, urging him to intervene to save the life of a prisoner to be executed Tuesday.

The star of the reality tv show, which in recent years has become one of the spearheads of the fight for legal reform in the united States, and studies are underway to become a lawyer, says the situation of Ruben Gutierrez, a man sentenced to death after having been accused of having stabbed a woman, 85 years old during a robbery in 1999, be re-evaluated.

Their lawyers have not ceased to proclaim his innocence and requested that DNA testing be carried out in the body of the victim, insisting on the need to postpone the execution until these tests have not clearly shown the guilt of Ruben Gutierrez.

Ruben Gutirrez has been on death row for more than 20 years for a murder he said he did not commit. He has always maintained his innocence and has made requests to get DNA collected in the victim’s body to the test to prove that he’s not killed-on-year to 85-year-old woman during a burglary. pic.twitter.com/r0MhKusWJx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2020

According to lawyers, the tests carried out by the police shortly after the murder would have been lost. His application was denied last Friday, and Kim Kardashian is involved and claims that justice is done.

“He has always maintained his innocence and requested that DNA taken from the body of the victim to prove that he’s not going to kill this woman of 85 years for the theft.”

Must be executed on Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott, is absolutely necessary to take samples of DNA in the body, and everything to evaluate it before the race “, announced Sunday on Twitter.

The governor of Texas has not yet responded to the request of Kim Kardashian.