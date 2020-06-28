Kim Kardashian reveals a beautiful photo of Khloé for its 36 years !

In your account of Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her sister Khloé Kardashian to celebrate her 36th birthday.

For the 36th anniversary of his younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian sends a beautiful message to show their love on Instagram. MCE explains to you everything from a to Z.

The time passes very fast ! This Saturday, June 27, Khloé Kardashian celebrating its 36th anniversary. Then, it is a very special day for the young woman.

For example, the star of the reality tv show “The incredible Family Kardashian “ receive a ton of messages for the occasion.

On Twitter, the blonde is willing to inform all their subscribers. “Hi guys!!!!!! They are barely 9 in the morning andt I am flooded with so many messages soft and beautiful. “

But that’s not all ! The mom of Truth follows : “I love you so much and I couldn’t feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you !! I love you ALL”

Moreover, Khloé Kardashian makes harassing messages cute in the part of their fans. But also his family, as his older sister, Kim Kardashian.

In fact, Kim Kardashian is determined to make an impact on this very special day. Then, the designer of the brand ROZA he declares his love on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian touches to their subscribers

For the birthday of Khloé, Kim Kardashian refuses to do things by half. In the first place, reveals a photo adorable and fun – your little sister.

In summary, the star of” Keeping Up With The Kardashians ” is the makeup of the arms. So for a perfect result,the young woman must raise her arms to facilitate the work of the makeup artist.

So, Kim Kardashian will declare your flame. “Happy birthday to you to the most beautiful soul! Thank you for always being positive and caring, and always take care of all over the world. “

“You are so faithful and concerned about much of everything in the world around you. Your light shines and I’m so proud to be his sister. I love you for always! Happy birthday to you “. Wow !

