Kim Kardashian reveals pictures from the birthday party of North West

The attention, the cowboys get to the Kardashian-West!! In their accounts of Twitter and Instagram, Kim Kardashian has released a series of photos taken during the birthday party of North West. The girl was in fact celebrated their 7 years of age the 15th of last June, and had to wait a couple of days to celebrate ca surrounded by his family. The theme of the party ? “Wyoming Style “. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, in fact, have organized a small meeting at his ranch luxury of Wyoming. Kourtney Kardashian had been your youngest of the family, so that the North can play with her cousins.

Program : horse rides for everyone, a bunch of bales of hay to ask and discuss, go-kart racing for the adults and a birthday cake in the shape of a cowboy hat, to blow their sails to the northwest. No one knows what he has received as a gift, but there is no doubt that it was spoiled. In some photos, Kim Kardashian teaches her daughter next to a new horse, a quad bike custom fit and an adorable puppy trapped in a pair of jeans. Clues to investigate.

On the same day of the anniversary of North, Kim Kardashian published in his account of Instagram with a message in relationship with his oldest daughter. She wrote : “Happy 7th birthday to my first baby North ! I can’t believe you are already 7 years old. It’s crazy how fast time is going ! You’re everything and even more than you dreamed ! The most creative and stylish of Gemini ! I love you to your planet, extra-terrestrial and the back. “