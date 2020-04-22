Kim Kardashian reveals that grandma MJ is in self-quarantine since “more than a month now”

Kim Kardashian has revealed that his grand-mother MJ is in self-quarantine for a month because of the current pandemic.

The star of reality tv show 39-year-old shared in a story Instagram Sunday, march 22, that she has decided to surprise Kris JennerThe mom of 85 years old with donuts to help cheer you up during this difficult period.

“I surprised my grandma today because she loves donuts” Kim told about its history. “She is quarantined at his place for over a month now. “

“It has been very prudent, so I am so excited to send him this information specifically “, said Kim while sharing a video of goodies Christina MilianThe company Donut Box. “I’m going to surprise her. “

Since MJ has over 65 years of age and has suffered from health problems earlier, including the survival from breast cancer, it is considered to be at high risk of contracting the virus if she comes into contact with him.

If you missed it, Kim Kardashian recently shared a message to the “young and healthy” during this global health crisis.