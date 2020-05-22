Kim Kardashian reveals the compromises that she made for Kanye

Splash News
The marriage, it’s a job. A notion that Kim Kardashian knows well.
During his time in The Real on Tuesday, the founder of KKW Beauty has spoken of the compromises she makes for the one who is her husband since five years, Kanye West. “I want to honor him and honor what he feels”, she said. “And it goes through a big change in her life.”
To Mr. and Mrs. West, finding a common ground is particularly difficult when it comes to raising their four children, North6-year-old Saint3 years, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 5 month.
“Children grow up”, she explained. “It is more prudent about what we have at home. We got rid of tvs in children’s bedrooms and it has removed the make-up of the North room. It has been a revelation, the idea of becoming… a bit more strict as a father and to be very determined about the imagery that is in our house and what they see.”
Kim has admitted that she was in agreement with the decision of Kanye, but she has reassured leaders, Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and Loni Lovein saying that, in the end, it does stay true to herself.
“I’ll always be myself,” said the star of The incredible family Kardashian. “So we had this discussion and this dispute. In the end, this is it, the marriage. He will do things with which I am not okay, and I support it, and vice versa. So on this topic, we had a conversation about what that is too. And I am the mother of four children, and I’ll be 40 years next year.”
Kim and Kanye continue to evolve as a couple, and she noted that Kanye has evolved as a father. Also, she said that the awakening’s religious rapper who created the album Jesus Is King had defined its new approach to parenting.
“Having regard to the direction in his life, the things he did a year ago, it would probably not today,” she shared. “And I love this beautiful course and I think it is a good example for our children. But this is not easy to find the right balance between firmness and do what puts us at ease. I take a little bit of it, I listen to what he tells me and I make compromises.”
