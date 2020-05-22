Kim Kardashian reveals the compromises that she made for Kanye

The marriage, it’s a job. A notion that Kim Kardashian knows well.

During his time in The Real on Tuesday, the founder of KKW Beauty has spoken of the compromises she makes for the one who is her husband since five years, Kanye West. “I want to honor him and honor what he feels”, she said. “And it goes through a big change in her life.”

To Mr. and Mrs. West, finding a common ground is particularly difficult when it comes to raising their four children, North6-year-old Saint3 years, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 5 month.

“Children grow up”, she explained. “It is more prudent about what we have at home. We got rid of tvs in children’s bedrooms and it has removed the make-up of the North room. It has been a revelation, the idea of becoming… a bit more strict as a father and to be very determined about the imagery that is in our house and what they see.”