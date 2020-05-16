Kim Kardashian reveals to have been “shamefully obsessed” by the …

Kim Kardashian has delivered like never before on the celebrity during an interview with the magazine, Vogue Arabia for the number of the month of September, in which she made the cover.

You don’t become the family’s most famous of the planet with no ambition. Kim Kardashian has certainly not missed. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, in which she made the cover of the September issue dressed by Thierry Mugler, the star confides as ever on this “obsession“that ruled his choice in his career. “Money has always been my goal, but I was obsessed with the celebrity, shamefully obsessed, “she explains during this interview conducted by her husband Kanye West. The celebrity creates dependence, and it I agree. But now, my priorities have changed.“

By his show The incredible family Kardashian as well as via the social networks that she’s a master as a person, Kim Kardashian book of his daily life in the world, leaving little mysteries on his estranged family, his health problems, his sorrows of heart, its terrifying turning, or even on his four children, North, St., Chicago, and Psalm. A unpacking that she did “never regretted, even during the darkest moments of my life. People have told me how much it helped them feel less alone, how much it helped them through their own trials“says the creator of KKW Cosmetics.

Then continue : “I love being able to express myself. I appreciate this platform that I was given, even if I would have loved sometimes to have a little more privacy.“This style of life is very superficial, however, is not long-lasting for Kim Kardashian. She is already preparing the second part of his career : to be a lawyer. She studies hard and passes the bar in 2022. “My father has always taught that the work applied is very important to get involved really. So my goal, in ten years, would no longer be Kim K and concentrate to become a lawyer and fight me for all the people who need it“, had informed the star in an episode of his tv series a reality.

