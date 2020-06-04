Kim Kardashian says : Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have never been engaged

Kim Kardashian was a guest on the tv show of Ellen Degeneres, Tuesday 17 December. The famous influenceuse referred in particular to the couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, now separated.

They were one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood, and Instagram. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are separated since October last year. The two lovebirds who were attending for the past two years were no longer on the same wavelength when it came to thinking about the future. While Kylie Jenner would like to have a second child, the dad of the little Stormi, to him, would prefer to focus on his music career flourishing. And yet, Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter, on the 28th of November last. Then the two ex-lovebirds will they get back together ? Nothing is less sure…

This curious relationship, the big sister to Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, has rightly mentioned in his invitation on the tv show of Ellen Degeneres, Tuesday 17 December, after admitted to having photoshoppé her daughter North West on a Christmas card. The presenter in the us has wanted to know if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a new couple, especially after the young mom was spotted with a huge ring on the finger there is little. “I don’t know… I really don’t know…”, has responded to Kim Kardashian to Ellen DeGeneres. On its launched, the mother of a family of 39-year-old added that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are just of “very close friends” that “educate their girl together superbly”.

A jewel that has nothing to do with an engagement ring

As to the big ring with which Kylie Jenner has been noticed, Kim Kardashian has also taken to re-establish the truth : “They are definitely not betrothed”. All the more that she, her sister Kylie Jenner is wearing the ring in question to several fingers of the hand, and not necessarily to his ring finger, like an engagement ring. “I think that she bought the ring for herself… and to return to them, I’m not sure, but no I do not believe that they are together again“said the wife of Kanye West.

