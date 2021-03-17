Kim Kardashian scratches Kanye West from her life once and for all!

Kim Kardashian recently files for divorce. The pretty brunette hasn’t seemed to be in touch with Kanye West for weeks.

Kim Kardashian ended her marriage to Kanye West and recently divorced. The star is focusing on her family life while her ex has decided to cut ties.

Kim Kardashian moves away from Kanye West. The reality TV star married the rapper in 2014 and everything went very fast between them. From their love story were born North, Saint, Chicago, and the little last Psalm. For these last two pieces of cabbage, the star had chosen to call on a surrogate mother.

So the two stars realized their dream by wanting to have a big family. Still, it all changed in 2020 when Kanye West once again sank into darkness. The rapper, who wanted to become president of the United States, made very intimate statements about his wife.

Kim Kardashian felt humiliated and distanced herself from her husband. For his part, Kanye West, who had another seizure, suggested that his wife had tried to forcibly de-house him. Since then, North’s parents have reached a point of no return. Khloé Kardashian’s sister has asked for a divorce and initiated the proceedings.

“Divorce is because Kim has grown up a lot,” a source told Page Six. The star has many projects in mind such as becoming a lawyer and she no longer wants to be distracted by her husband’s problems. “At the same time, Kanye is talking about becoming president and saying crazy things. She’s just tired of it.

KIM KARDASHIAN HAS NO MORE CONTACT WITH KANYE WEST!

So it’s the end of the marriage of the reality TV star and the famous rapper. Kim Kardashian, however, hesitated a lot before filling out the divorce petition. Now that it’s done, she spends as much time as possible with her loved ones and seems to be in great shape.

« I think it’s been a very difficult year,” she said, referring to 2020 and the problems with Covid-19. But I also think it was a huge cleansing and just a huge opportunity to be really grateful for the simple things. she added.



Finally, Kanye West for his part does not seem to live well with the divorce from Kim Kardashian. The rapper seems to have cut off all communication with the star and doesn’t want to hear from her anymore. This situation only increases tensions. “Before Kim had even filled out the paperwork, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through security,'” a source told Page Six.

For several weeks, the star had no news of her husband, who went into exile at their luxurious ranch in Wyoming. Since then, she has tried to ignore it in order to limit the disputes as much as possible. “She leaves the house and he comes and spends time with the children. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy,” said our colleagues.