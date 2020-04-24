Kim Kardashian seeks advice to look after his children… and is tackle by the internet users

Not being able to leave your home, in extreme need, is not easy for anyone. And especially for parents of children. Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are currently in the fees.

Parents of North (6 years), Holy (4 years), Chicago (2 years) and Psalm (10 months), the couple seems to be in lack of ideas to fill this small tribe. Kim Kardashian has posted this march 25, on his account Instagram a snapshot of her entire family, quietly lying on the sofa and certainly in the process of watching a cartoon together in their private cinema. In the caption, a question : “What is it that you do to continue to distract your children ? As a family, we practice social distancing, but we need ideas of things fun to do. All your suggestions will help. “

In the comments, a lot of calls for Kim and her husband make a donation to help the resolution of the crisis, but also a few tackles well-felt : “she wants ideas so that the games room is larger than most homes in the u.s. “, “WTF, it has a swimming pool, a cinema room and a basketball court at home…” or ” you are rich and you have everything ! Think for a bit ! “

It must be said that Kim Kardashian had filmed a part of the playroom of his children some time ago for a story posted on Instagram (and that you can find on the” DailyMail “) : toys galore, ball pool with slide, and even a stage for children to be able to make the show… North and his brothers and sisters are nothing. But this is a priori not this, which allows their parents to succeed in the deal.