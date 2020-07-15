Kim Kardashian sexy for the launch of his collection of SKINS !

Kim Kardashian has broken the internet. The business woman has been on the Canvas in the revelation of his amazing photo session for the brand RUB.

Kim Kardashian continues to delight their community. In his history of Instagram, shared a seductive series of photos to make the promotion of your brand, STRIPE. MCE TV of all.

Today, who does not know Kim Kardashian ? For more than ten years, the beautiful brunette is so low the glare of the spotlight.

After the scandal of her sex tape, the star has also made a buzz with his tv show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “.

Along with other members of his family, Kim Kardashian, broke the screen. Your daily inspiration as much as it intrigues.

In front of the cameras, the influenceuse will stop at nothing. But the daughter of Kris Jenner also has several the strings of his bow.

If the brunette arsonist has signed alliances with the major labelsit also manages its brands of cosmetics and underwear.

And lately, Kim Kardashian has unveiled the new collection of the garden. In true marketing professional, the star represents itself with its own models to impress their fans.

Kim Kardashian lights up the Canvas with his brand of FOAM !

As you can see, Kim Kardashian was the feeling of your story Instagram. In fact, jolie also alternate different costumes STRIPE to promote your subscribers to buy.

All models and all colors outfit your admirable. But that’s not all !

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian has also been the buzz with your manicure. To make the pub of your new collectionshe has printed the word GLIDES on your nails.

No doubt his followers will take this new trend. Confined to his home for several weeks, the business woman has, obviously, has not been idle.

The sister of Khloé seems to have small dishes in large part, to the delights of your community this new collection. And other projects that will soon be revealed… watch this then !

Tags : KIM kardashian Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian buzz – kim kardashian fashion sexy kim kardashian Kim Kardashian roza – Kim Kardashian-trend – ROZA