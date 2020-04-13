Kim Kardashian shares an adorable video of Saint and Chicago showing their talents of dancer (Video)

Iris Mittenaere still has quite a sensation on the web ! In fact, the young woman gave a Yoga class to its subscribers. And her sexy outfit has not left anyone indifferent !

Iris Mittenaere is very active on Instagram. In fact, the star gives background to entertain his community in this period of confinement. And she does not lack imagination !

The bomb is sharing its routine special containment. Sports, cooking, netflix… Iris is always a good idea to pass the time. But that’s not all ! She also tries to motivate his fans.

The sweetheart of Diego filmed during his trainings. She has also made a special video abdo to encourage people to stay dynamic.

Due to the success of its course, the star has decided to continue to sweat the canvas. In fact, it has also conducted a Yoga workshop live on his account Instagram. Amazing !

Iris Mittenaere has delivered its advice of pro live. And surprise, surprise ! The bomb was wearing a gorgeous sport outfit. In fact, she opted for a vest low-cut and ultra sexy. What to do for the fans !

As always, Iris Mittenaere was unanimously with his course. It must be said that the star knows how to attract the attention of internet users. And his fans loved it ! The pretty brunette has therefore not finished to amaze us during the confinement. Will she continue to do the workouts live ? To follow !

The pretty brunette does not merely show his or her routine well-being. In fact, she does not hesitate to share his doubts. Yesterday, the star has thus melted into tears in front of the camera following an argument with his beloved.

Like what, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere knows how to stay authentic ! We understand why people are more and more numerous to join !