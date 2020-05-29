Kim Kardashian : Shattered by the murder of George Floyd, the star expressed

The american star of reality tv Kim Kardashian had the heart broken by the murder of the Afro-american George Floyd by the police and asked that justice be done for him.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has used Twitter to share the last words of George with the broken heart. With the émoji “broken heart”, Kim asked for justice for George Floyd with the hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

A video circulating on the internet shows a police officer in the process of choking to death the individual african-american unarmed in Minnesota, in the United States. Since protests broke out after the murder of Floyd in Minnesota.