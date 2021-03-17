Kim Kardashian shocked to have changed her voice in 20 seasons of KUWTK!

Kim Kardashian spoke at length about KUWTK and how her voice has evolved over the past 20 seasons.

During an interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian returned to the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK).

If there is one thing the young woman has retained from 20 seasons, it is the evolution of her voice. “This is the greatest mystery for me and my sisters. We have no idea what happened to our voices. We have completely different voices. She exclaimed.

But that’s not all. Kim Kardashian has also evolved… Mentally! “I look back and think, ‘Oh my God, there are so many embarrassing things on TV that everyone can see,'” she joked.

Anyway, today, the series is coming to an end. Indeed, after 20 seasons and hundreds of episodes, the Kardashian family announced in early September that KUWTK would end in 2021.

«It’s a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the KKW Beauty founder said on social media.

Before adding: “We are grateful to all of you who have watched us all these years —through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We will forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we met along the way.

In her recent interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian said that while she and her family were “unanimous” in their decision to end the series, “it was very hard emotionally”.” Oh…

KIM KARDASHIAN WILL BE BACK ON SCREEN!

This year, Kim Kardashian fans will have something to console themselves with. Indeed, if you kept yourself informed, you could see the star at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.

Indeed, the young woman was present to promote the film Paw Patrol, in which she plays. She shared the screen with Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet also shared two photos on Twitter shortly after the film’s list of actors was announced. In one of them, she was discovered in the studio, in front of the microphone, headphones on her head.

While no details have yet been revealed, a source told People magazine that Kim Kardashian’s character was specially designed for her. It’s an honor, then!

However, we will have to wait a little longer. Indeed, the animated film will be unveiled on August 20, 2021. Case to follow!