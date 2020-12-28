Kim Kardashian shows how discreet her Christmas celebration was

Apparently, her husband Kanye West did not spend Christmas Eve with their children, as reported …

Kim Kardashian and her family had to cut back on their Christmas celebration this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star boasted how was her discreet Christmas Eve celebration with her famous family on Thursday (24 ) at her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

The 40-year-old businesswoman posed with her seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago, and one-year-old Psalm for a Christmas photo, also with her four-year-old niece Dream, writing: “Christmas at Kourtney’s house ”.

There was no sign of Kanye West, amid recent rumors that the couple is spending time apart.

A source recently told E! News:

“Kim and Kanye are doing their thing. They spend a lot of time apart (…) She doesn’t micromanage it or worry too much about it. She lets him go and be who he is. It is what it is. They are still a family and come together for the children… They will spend Christmas as a family in a discreet gathering. It will not be like in previous years, but they will do something as a family and they will all be together ”.

It is not known if Kanye West was at the celebration or if he joined them the next day, December 25, in his famous tradition of opening Christmas presents at Kourtney’s house.

