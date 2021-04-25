Kim Kardashian shows off her dream curves in a strapless dress on Instagram!

Kim Kardashian shared a photo in which she displayed her dream curves in a gorgeous strapless dress.

Kim Kardashian still has a penchant for sexy clothes. The American influencer caused a sensation in a strapless dress that puts her curves forward.

KIM KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF HER DREAM CURVES ON INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian is a fashionista at heart. Kanye West’s ex-wife regularly shares her various outfits with her followers.

And the least we can say is that it still pleases as much. A few hours ago, Khloé Kardashian’s sister shared an outfit that made the buzz.

It must be said that each of Kim Kardashian’s posts makes a phenomenal buzz. This time, the young woman posed in a strapless dress.

And the result is very surprising. The garment matches perfectly with the bottom. The young woman appears amid hundreds of white roses.

In this photoshoot, the reality TV star made it for a very specific thing. Indeed, Kim Kardashian is the face of her perfume brand, KKW FRAGRANCE.

As a result, she was photographed by Jeff Leatham for the next collection of her perfume. Kim Kardashian made it clear in the caption.

INFLUENCER POSES FOR KKW FRAGRANCE

“I had a great time creating these scents with Jeff Leatham. So I created three new clean, soft, and very sophisticated scents,” she wrote in the caption. And that’s not all.

Kim Kardashian added that she also redesigned the packaging design of her perfumes. “So I’ve customized bottles that look like flower vases. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do and that our vision has come out of the ground,” she said.

In the other photos posted online, Kim Kardashian poses amidst the white roses and shows her curves. She is also seen carrying one of the bottles of her perfume, she is black.

In another shot, Kim sits in a huge bouquet of white roses. In another image, she carries a bouquet of roses in her hands.

However, the young woman did not say when these new fragrances will be available for sale. Very active on the web, she will not fail to inform her followers.

This is not the first time the young woman has posed in such an outfit. Not long ago, Kourtney Kardashian’s sister posed in a bikini.

The pictures, very sexy, had set fire to the canvas. Kim Kardashian, who has 215 million followers, has shared several images with her followers.

On the occasion of yet another photo shoot, the young woman posted some rather risqué photos on social media. The result: millions of Likes in just a few hours.