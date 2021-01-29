Kim Kardashian shows up with her “bestie” and melts the canvas!

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North pose on Instagram and once again agree on the platform.

At the age of 7, North already appears as a real star. The little girl poses alongside her mother Kim Kardashian and then melts her millions of fans on Instagram.

Very active on social networks, Kim Kardashian feeds her various accounts of exclusive content every day. With it, Internet users don’t really have time to get bored.

They follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And for now, there’s a hell of a lot of them!

Between photo shoots, fashion and beauty tips, little moments with your children, and new announcements, there’s plenty to do!

As a result, the very famous businesswoman has no less than 200 million followers on Instagram, the showcase of her most beautiful photos.

Yes, you’ve heard it! Kim Kardashian has emerged as one of the most influential and popular bloggers of the moment. Great class!

And to the delight of her very large audience, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend has just shared a new photo on the platform.

She poses next to her daughter North!

NORTH AND KIM KARDASHIAN ARE MAKING A SPLASH ON INSTAGRAM!

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian is the mother of four beautiful children: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

Very close to them, the star of social networks does not hesitate to appear alongside them. Internet users love them!

And for once, it’s not the photos that are missing. The Instagram feed of the pretty brunette overflows! In fact, it has just added a new one.

We see North and her mother parading among the fans. The 7-year-old girl already has a real star attitude! You have to believe that she has that in her blood.

Huge pair of pink sunglasses and sublime aviator jacket, the sister of Psalm Saint and Chicago once again puts everyone in agreement on the platform.

Kim Kardashian wears off-white pants and a little white sweater. The 2 stars are once again melting the Internet users!

Under the spell, they then reacted en masse to the post of their idols. The photo already has more than a million and a half likes!

The legend of the latter amused the public. Indeed, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend considers her daughter her “bestie”.