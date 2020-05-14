Kim Kardashian : Six years after the mask of the vampire, she made a complaint

“My routine [beauté] is simple, it has remained the same throughout my life. A massage, a mask, a manicure, a small Botox injection and I am ready to go out“, has recently told Kris Jenner. Her daughter, Kim Kardashian, tried new things, like the mask of the vampire. The superstar regrets and is pursuing a doctor of justice.

The info is signed E! News. The u.s. site reveals that Kim Kardashian attack Charles Runels, a doctor practicing in the State of Alabama, as well as the medical association of Cellular Medicine Association. She accuses him of having exploited his name and his personality in ads, proclaiming their procedures, like the mask of the vampire, without his permission. Photos of her had been posted on the site Vampirelifting.com, dr. Charles Runels.

The lawyers of Kim Kardashian have filed a complaint for misuse of the right to the image, improper use of a registered trademark, false association, breach of publicity rights and breach of the law of common law on trademarks of the State of California (the State where the complainant).