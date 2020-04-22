Kim Kardashian struggle to slip into a latex outfit hugging during Paris Fashion Week – Look!

Dim.22 march 2020 at 19h24

Kim Kardashian does everything for fashion!

In a new preview of the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the star of reality tv show 39-year-old needed help to sneak into his latex outfit hugging before leaving for the day.

“I literally have the impression of having pulled a muscle in my shoulder “, Kim said that a few people had to help to put themselves in the outfit.

Kim wore the look Balmain straight out of the track while out during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, 26 march at 20 pm ET on E !.