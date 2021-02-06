Kim Kardashian sublimely adorned with flowers for the KKW Beauty promo!

Nothing seems to stop Kim Kardashian. The star has just announced big news about her brand KKW Beauty!

Kim Kardashian hits the big time with her makeup brand KKW Beauty. Indeed, the star has received pharaonic sums since the release of her products in 2017.

Kim Kardashian has more than one string to her bow. Thus, she never contented herself with her show and social networks to make the buzz. As you will understand, we are dealing with a real businesswoman. The latter even managed to build an empire by creating several brands to her name.

However, the one that works wonderfully is her makeup brand KKW Beauty. Her creations have become a must in the world in just a few years.

For starters, Kim Kardashian first launched her brand with only one product: her famous contouring. And surprise! Internet users have ripped it off. The star then earned as much as $14 million in one day. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

But very quickly, the fashionista decided to diversify KKW Beauty to surf its success. And today, her make-up brand earns him astronomical sums!

Proud of her success, the young woman recently said, “I am so proud of the way the KKW brand has grown over the past four years. And I look forward to working with Coty on the next phase of innovation… And advancement with the ability to launch new products around the world. »

“This collaboration will allow me to lead the development of creative elements, which is my specialty while benefiting from the incredible resources of a well-established company like Coty.”

KIM KARDASHIAN IS DOING A GREAT PROMO FOR HER BRAND KKW BEAUTY!

Immediately said, immediately done. Kim Kardashian has no time to waste. Indeed, the young woman has just again advertised for her brand of make-up.

Thus, via her Instagram account, we see her in different outfits, her head adorned with flowers, in an exotic and very pink décor. But the important detail is that it is made up of its own products. A godly goddess!

In the caption, she wrote: “I loved our matte collections of the 90s so much that I wanted to expand this idea (…) The collection includes two new powder palettes, four blushes, six Matte Lipsticks, and six Lip Liners, all in various matte hues. Launch of the collection… next Friday, February 12 at 12:00 p.m. Only on KKWBEAUTY.COM.“.

Judging by the number of likes on her post, this news was all the rage among her fans. Indeed, in just a few hours, the publication has reached more than 1 million “likes” mentions. That’s all it is!

We hope for Kim Kardashian that many of them will also buy her new box set. Case to follow then!