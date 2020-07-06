Kim Kardashian supports the designation of Kanye West, but you can’t see the First Lady

By
Kim Lee
-
0
19


The business woman responded with enthusiasm to the call of her husband on her Twitter account, on Sunday, July 5. It would, however, be less prone to the idea of becoming first lady.

“I am a candidate to become president of the united States !” The announcement of Kanye West, posted on Sunday, July 5, on Twitter, has provoked an avalanche of reactions. “Now we have to fulfill the promise of america by giving to God, by uniting our vision and building our future”, explained the rapper, 43 years of age. A message retweeted the same day his wife, Kim Kardashian. The business woman is excited to its publication of an american flag, and this in sign of support.

Related Post:  "Seasons" : here's the trailer for the official documentary on Justin Bieber

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here