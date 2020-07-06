Kim Kardashian supports the designation of Kanye West, but you can’t see the First Lady

The business woman responded with enthusiasm to the call of her husband on her Twitter account, on Sunday, July 5. It would, however, be less prone to the idea of becoming first lady.

“I am a candidate to become president of the united States !” The announcement of Kanye West, posted on Sunday, July 5, on Twitter, has provoked an avalanche of reactions. “Now we have to fulfill the promise of america by giving to God, by uniting our vision and building our future”, explained the rapper, 43 years of age. A message retweeted the same day his wife, Kim Kardashian. The business woman is excited to its publication of an american flag, and this in sign of support.

“Look what they have done to Melania Trump”

In 2016, the star of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians evoked even your fear of the idea of becoming first ladyin the columns of the magazine The country of the wonders, after her husband had expressed the wish to stand as a candidate in the next few years. “Look at the awful things they do to Melania [Trump], photos of her naked”, he explained in reference to a photo session that the former supermodel had made for GQ, in the year 2000. Before continuing : “I said to Kanye : “Babe, you know what pictures of me would do it again on the surface !””

Asked about the support the rapper Donald Trump, and his affiliation to any political party, Kim Kardashian responded to Voguein April of 2019 : “Do not represent either of the two sides. He doesn’t want to tell you what that should be.” The campaign of Kanye West, however, could see a resurgence of the controversial singer, in slavery, or his recent hospitalization for psychiatric problems. This did not prevent him from ensuring, in October, 2019, in an interview with Beats One Show, Apple Music : “The time will come when I’m going to be the president of the united States.”