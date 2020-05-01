Kim Kardashian takes her breakfast with her entire family

Kim Kardashian has unveiled this Wednesday 22 January 2020 on Instagram a moment of sharing as a family during breakfast. The opportunity to have a glimpse of the everyday life of the family West.

Notice to the curious and curious of private life of stars : Kim Kardashian has posted a preview of its breakfasts with the family on Instagram on Wednesday 22 January 2020. If it is true that the private life of the star of “The Incredible Family Kardashian” has no secret to anyone, both the broadcast and the social networks the regularly exhibit, it is still more rare to see the pretty brunette 39-year-old surrounded by all the members of his small family.

On the photo, which Kim titled “morning Frenzy” in its caption, we can see the happy mom and her husband Kanye West sat at table with their four children to North (6 years), Holy (4 years), Chicago (2 years) and Psalm (8 months), to take their breakfast. While Kim and Kanye seem to be in full discussion, the North and the Saint stood up from the table and roam around their parents. The eldest even has the little white dog of the family under the arm, called Sake. Chicago, patiently sitting in pajamas in green, has not yet finished his plate, and Psalm, still too young to stand on a chair, sets the objective lying comfortably in a bed transportable. On the table, there are strawberries, grapes, eggs, muesli, milk, and watermelon. Family West is eating healthy !

Immersion within fridges and cold room of Kim Kardashian

If the millions of subscribers were certainly happy to discover this scene of the daily lives of Kim, they had been able to discover at the beginning of the month of January, or rather the kitchens of the star. She had indeed offered a guided tour to his fans in his house, filming it-even the contents of their fridges, freezers, and cold room. Between the mountains of fresh vegetables and fruits, the choice can be dizzying sauces and beverages, and the pounds of frozen food, the star had nailed the oci to users who had been accused of not having anything in his cupboards, from a photo she had posted on Twitter. With this new picture, Kim has proved once again that even in times the most simple of his day, his life was fabulous.

My IG stories has a more in depth tour pic.twitter.com/VvYWou01QS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

