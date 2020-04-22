Kim Kardashian takes it to the police of Ohio in the case of a man sentenced to death

Kim Kardashian continuing its efforts to change the american judicial system. The star of the reality show, confined to her home in California, addressed this time to the authorities of the Ohio, which it accuses of having imprisoned an innocent man, in the person of Kevin Keith. Accused of triple murder in 1994, he narrowly escaped death when his execution was commuted to life imprisonment in 2010 by the governor of the time, Ted Strickland, when it became obvious that his trial was marred by numerous procedural defects.” data-reactid=”20″>Kim Kardashian continuing its efforts to change the american judicial system. The star of the reality show, confined to her home in California, addressed this time to the authorities of the Ohio, which it accuses of having imprisoned an innocent man, in the person of Kevin Keith. Accused of triple murder in 1994, he narrowly escaped death when his execution was commuted to life imprisonment in 2010 by the governor of the time, Ted Strickland, when it became obvious that his trial was marred by numerous procedural defects.

The police rushed to judgment when they’s arrested Kevin. This innocent man went from living freely to having his world upended by a murder trial to death row in under 4 months. That’s more than enough injustice for one person. OH needs to correct stis mistake before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/SVEF25IwEO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 22, 2020

Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

Two members of the Kennedy family missing after an outing in the canoe

VIDEO. Kourtney Kardashian reminds us that a mother and homemaker is a full-time job

VIDEO. Kim Kardashian ends in blood after being beaten with her sister Kourtney

“data-reactid=”22″>” The police went too hasty when she stopped Kevin. This man innoc(…) Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

Two members of the Kennedy family missing after an outing in the canoe

VIDEO. Kourtney Kardashian reminds us that a mother and homemaker is a full-time job

VIDEO. Kim Kardashian ends in blood after being beaten with her sister Kourtney