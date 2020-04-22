Kim Kardashian takes it to the police of Ohio in the case of a man sentenced to death

Kim Kardashian continuing its efforts to change the american judicial system. The star of the reality show, confined to her home in California, addressed this time to the authorities of the Ohio, which it accuses of having imprisoned an innocent man, in the person of Kevin Keith. Accused of triple murder in 1994, he narrowly escaped death when his execution was commuted to life imprisonment in 2010 by the governor of the time, Ted Strickland, when it became obvious that his trial was marred by numerous procedural defects.” data-reactid=”20″>Kim Kardashian continuing its efforts to change the american judicial system. The star of the reality show, confined to her home in California, addressed this time to the authorities of the Ohio, which it accuses of having imprisoned an innocent man, in the person of Kevin Keith. Accused of triple murder in 1994, he narrowly escaped death when his execution was commuted to life imprisonment in 2010 by the governor of the time, Ted Strickland, when it became obvious that his trial was marred by numerous procedural defects.

