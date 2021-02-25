Kim Kardashian talks about her divorce from Kanye West on Instagram!

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian spoke about her divorce from Kanye West.

End clap for the couple formed by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The powerful Hollywood couple divorced after more than seven years of marriage.

On Friday, February 19, the divorce between the star couple was officially pronounced. Yesterday, the pretty brunette alluded to her divorce from the singer on her Instagram account.

Indeed, while Psalm’s mom was driving around Palm Springs, Olivia Rodrigo’s song Drivers License was played. And if there is one detail that has not escaped the Internet, it is the lyrics of the song.

Indeed, you could hear this: “All my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you. No one will know you the way I knew you. I’ve never felt that way for anyone and I can’t imagine how well you can be now that I’m gone.”

Was the music chosen by chance, or on the contrary, it alludes to the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Did the young woman choose the song accordingly? There’s no way to know, unfortunately.

Since the announcement of the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the couple has never been seen together again. Even though Kim still wears her wedding ring, he whispers that she would no longer speak to the rapper.

KIM KARDASHIAN DISCUSSES HER DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

According to TMZmedia reports, the couple “separated amicably after nearly seven years of marriage.” They would have decided to seek joint custody of the four children.

A source close to the matter said this. “They are no longer on the same page about the future of their family and Kim is at peace with that.” Kim Kardashian reportedly decided to spend the holidays without her husband.

Internet users noticed that the influencer had spent Christmas with her family, her children. Her husband was missing at the table.

“Kanye is anxious and very sad. He also realizes what he loses by losing Kim,” another source told TMZ. After more than ten years of living together, the influential Los Angeles couple will split up.

A source told the American press that it was Kim Kardashian who allegedly asked for the divorce. “It was still moving for Kim to file for divorce,” we learn. The young woman seems determined to live her life alone, with her children.

Last I heard, Kourtney’s sister and Khloé Kardashian were flirting with a CNN reporter. A rumor that she has not confirmed.