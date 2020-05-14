Kim Kardashian, the first output discrete with his little Psalm

The latest baby of Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, has been photographed in the arms of his mother by paparazzi for the first time this Thursday, September 26, 2019.

This is the first time that the newborn baby of Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, was sighted and photographed by paparazzi. The mother and the son left their house in Calabasas, a suburb of Los Angeles, to do some shopping on the hills of Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The photos show the star out of his Lamborghini Urus black, parked on a car park in the dirt, and make the tour of the vehicle to detach the small. She takes her baby in her arms, seated in the baby seat to the right of the car.

The mom of 38 years, in jogging pants and white T-shirt knotted in the back, looks with tenderness for her child, and does not seem to notice the presence of photographers. Amazing fact: the small Psalm (“Psalm” in French), mini T-shirt and cotton pants, black where the layer exceeds, seems to have spotted the photographers, he fixed his big black eyes on several shots.

The fourth child of Kim Kardashian

Already mum of two girls (North, 6 years, and Chicago, 1 year) and a little boy (St, 3 years), the star of the reality tv series “The Incredible family Kardashian” had hosted with her husband, rapper Kanye West, his fourth child, Psalm, may 10, 2019. The fourth child of the clan Kardashian-West is born by a surrogate mother. In fact, Kim K had suffered his first two difficult pregnancies for the North and Saint, and she had been diagnosed with a placenta accreta in 2017, representing a misplacement of the placenta, which can cause a internal bleeding during childbirth. The use of surrogate mothers that had been needed for Chicago, born in 2018, and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian, who does not hesitate to share photos of her private life, had already shared many photos of it on Instagram. Surrounded by his brothers and sisters, asleep in his cradle or in his mother’s arms at the beach, the shots of the new-born take advantage of the notoriety of her mother, and reaping millions of “likes”. Full of love for her little, she had said in the caption of one of his pictures : “My little guy is the sweetest ! This is honestly the best baby. He sleeps all night and he is by far the most quiet. How did I get so lucky ?”.

