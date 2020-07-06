Kim Kardashian : The star dares the red hair and the result is amazing

Kim Kardashian is never short of ideas to surprise their fans. If she is now a billionaire, the wife of Kanye West, apparently, has decided to celebrate its new status with a crazy hair.

The mother has abandoned her brunette hair to go with the red. In fact, the last that has fallen into this color and extravagant, in keeping with their black roots.

Kim Kardashian new red hair her hairdresser Chris Appleton. The latter was quick to reveal, in his account of Instagram two videos of the young woman with his famous staining.

“Red on the head and this is not a wig before you start to say anything,” he wrote in the caption.

For his part, Kim Kardashian has spoken about his bright red hair on her Twitter account. When a fan asked him to talk more in detail, a business woman started : “I’ve always wanted to do, but I’m not going for a long time.”