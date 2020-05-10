Kim Kardashian thinks that she’s upset Kanye West by doing this at home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have different ways to practice social distancing.
In the course of his interview for CBS This Morning, the star of The incredible family Kardashian gave the news to the presenter Gayle King on the way in which the family of six manages the containment and said jokingly that she was starting to upset the rapper.
“I thought he would have more trouble with the [distanciation sociale]but he loves to stay home and watch movies, enjoy my cooking and spend time with the children. We try to take advantage of this time while being positive. I bugged surely in organizing every little detail in the house,” admitted Kim.
As to how their four children, North6-year-old Saint, 4 years, Chicago2 years, and Psalm, 9 month, come out, the creator of KKW Beauty explained that they were working with tons of activities, nice.
“We looked at all the movies that exist. We design courses, everything you can imagine to occupy the children.”
Kim reiterated the importance of staying confined during the outbreak of coronavirus. “It really is irresponsible not to take it seriously”, she repeated. “The sooner we do, the sooner we can return to see our friends and our families.”
On 19 march, the creator of SKIMS had already formulated the same idea, but, this time, directly with his followers on Instagram by inviting them to practice social distancing at all costs. By posting an old photo of her with her sister, Khloe KardashianKim wrote : “I was in the process of sorting the photos in my phone when I found this, my sisters I miss them, but we practice social distancing and stay far away from each other while remaining contained. It is difficult, but necessary for our safety and the safety of everyone.”
She added : “I BEG YOU, do not ignore the warnings that invite you to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading. We are going all out ! #EnsembleSéparés.”
In addition to stay with it, Kim has made donations to help people affected by the COVID-19. Monday, she announced that his line of underwear gainants SKIMS was going to give $ 1 million to relieve the mothers and the children affected by the pandemic. In addition, the brand will also donate 20% of proceeds from its collection Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, a charitable organization that helps underprivileged children.
Kanye is not in rest since it has made a donation to the Dream Center of Los Angeles, a religious organization that provides services to disadvantaged communities. Kylie Jenner also gave one million dollars to provide hospital staff with the equipment and protection masks for they are saving the patients affected by the virus.
