Kim Kardashian thinks that she’s upset Kanye West by doing this at home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have different ways to practice social distancing.

In the course of his interview for CBS This Morning, the star of The incredible family Kardashian gave the news to the presenter Gayle King on the way in which the family of six manages the containment and said jokingly that she was starting to upset the rapper.

“I thought he would have more trouble with the [distanciation sociale]but he loves to stay home and watch movies, enjoy my cooking and spend time with the children. We try to take advantage of this time while being positive. I bugged surely in organizing every little detail in the house,” admitted Kim.

As to how their four children, North6-year-old Saint, 4 years, Chicago2 years, and Psalm, 9 month, come out, the creator of KKW Beauty explained that they were working with tons of activities, nice.

“We looked at all the movies that exist. We design courses, everything you can imagine to occupy the children.”