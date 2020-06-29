Kim Kardashian to sign a contract monster and becomes a millionaire, ahead of her sister Kylie Jenner

The fortune of Kim Kardashian have officially reached the level of the symbolic millions of dollars, thanks to a recent commercial partnership negotiated the terms of several months of negotiations. The woman of business has entered into a contract with a multinational of beauty, in the name of your brand KKW Beauty.

At 39 years of age, Kim Kardashian-West have reached a new address symbolic in its overall success. Not happy to have upset a couple of years, not only the codes of the celebrities, but also the canons of contemporary beauty and the beauty industry and fashion, the mother of four children continues to climb. After a trade agreement of scope between its brand of cosmetics KKW and the beauty conglomerate Cotythat would have acquired 20% of the shares of your company, for the equivalent of $ 200 million, the fortune of Kim Kardashian would have reached us $ 1.2 billion.

A family of billionaires

This information comes only a few weeks after the dismissal spectacular, the sister of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, by the journal Forbesthe title of the youngest billionaire in the world. The famous bi-weekly financial had accused the young entrepreneur that has inflated their income, although the latter has strongly denied. While the same company, Coty, is also the origin of the purchase of 51% of the shares of the company of the latter, the comparison between the two sisters is hard to avoid. This contest is a little obscene, that it does not say your name was going to be so for the time that is won by the eldest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, who says that with this new partnership to develop your brand on other products and on an international scale. In addition to the makeup that made the success of KKW beauty, the brand would offer and produce products of skin care for the skin, hair, and nails. The wife of singer Kanye West, has also recently dedicated a multi-millionaire, said : “This partnership will allow me to concentrate on the creative elements, of which I am so passionate about, while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty.” Kardashian & Co !