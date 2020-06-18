Kim Kardashian to sign with Spotify for a podcast that is very serious

Good focus for the delivery of podcasts to Spotify. The streaming service has signed a contract with Kim Kardashian for a podcast only focuses on a criminal case. According to the “Wall Street Journal”, the series will follow the investigation conducted by Rothschild Ansaldi in the case of Kevin Keith in 1994. The latter was sentenced to death for three murders, but in 2010 his conviction was overturned after new indexes have sown the seed of doubt about his guilt.

This new podcast is part of the growing participation of Kim Kardashian in the struggle for the reform of the Justice system of the country. The queen of reality tv and america, who want to become a lawyer, in the past he has worked with the association Innocence Project, which helps the wrongly convicted, and in 2018, she had received from Donald Trump to the grace of a woman jailed for 22 years for money laundering and drug trafficking.

The signature of this contract is part of a policy of acquisition of Spotify, in the belief that its future success depends, in part, on the podcast. The giant swede has recently spent more than $ 100 million to bring the podcast to success,” Joe Rogan Experience”, and has signed a contract of several years with Barack and Michelle Obama, that produced him podcasts exclusive.