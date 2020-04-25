Kim Kardashian unveils a rare photo of his uncle for his 80th birthday !

Kim Kardashian is very close to her family and she loves to post pictures of them. She unveiled a photo of his uncle !

Kim Kardashian has a big family and she loves to see his family. The star has posted a photo of his uncle for his birthday !

For several weeks, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. Thus, countries are closing in on themselves and people should stay at home.

Kim Kardashian complies with the rules and the starlet shows his solidarity in the face of the situation. In fact, it has made a gift of one million dollars for a poor family. Then, 20% of its profits from the mark Skims will go to a association.

The wife of Kanye West remains at home with her children and her husband. She is happy to be able to spend time with his family. Neverthelessit can no longer see his sisters, his mother or even his uncle.

As well, Kim Kardashian is still in contact with them through social networks. Moreover, it has not missed to celebrate the birthday of his uncle !

Kim Kardashian shared photos of her uncle !

Kim Kardashian has always been very close to her family and she takes care of them. Moreover, she loves to post pictures of her large family. As well, a few hours ago, she has posted online multiple photos of her uncle.

The uncle of the star is celebrating its 80 years old and she has posted photos of him when he was younger. Nevertheless, it can also be seen with Kim, North and other children. He seems very proud to be surrounded by his loved ones and the star has made a beautiful statement.

In addition to the beautiful pictures, Kim Kardashian has left a message adorable to his uncle.It seems to be very close to him even if his fans have never been able to see it in the photo.

“Happy 80th birthday to my uncle. The brother of my father, Tom. I do not post usually do not because I know you like your privacy but I needed to shout it loud and clear. A Happy and great birthday ! Uncle Tommy, I love you so much and I am proud our family and all that you have taught us “ she wrote on Instagram.

Thus, Kim Kardashian has done a very nice tribute to his uncle. Their sidethe fans loved the photos which are filled with love.

