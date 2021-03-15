Kim Kardashian unveils a rare unfiltered photo of her and bluffs her fans!

In Story from her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable photo where she posted without a filter with her daughter North!

Very active on social networks, Kim Kardashian often shares snaps with her family. This weekend, she really made a splash with a photo. She displayed herself without a filter and blew her fans away.

On Friday, March 12, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram photo where she posted alongside her granddaughter North. For the first time, the pretty brunette took the pose without filter, au naturel, with a mouth in hen’s ass.

In her hand, Kim Kardashian also held a slice of pizza. North, meanwhile, posed in a very pretty pink pajama. She also displayed her best smile alongside her mother.

One thing is for sure, the two have not failed to crack the Web. It must be said that they appeared really radiant and very complicit on the social network. But that’s not all.

The fans obviously enjoyed seeing the young woman in the wild. She is used to always showing up very well made-up and dressed on social media. But from time to time, it reveals itself without artifice.

And the least we can say is that Kim Kardashian is as beautiful as natural as makeup. Some of her fans prefer it when she is makeup-free. On the Instagram account of her brand SKIMS, she often appears without a filter.

KIM KARDASHIAN SURPRISES FANS ON INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian takes, most of the time, the makeup-free pose to highlight her SKIMS clothes. In the comments, she always receives positive reviews. Its fans find it also really “cute”.

This weekend, Kim Kardashian surprised her fans for a second time. On the occasion of Tristan Thompson’s birthday, she decided to make a nice statement on her Instagram account. It also surprised its subscribers.

The young woman wrote: “Happy 30th birthday Tristan! I remember taking that picture. I said that your birthday was coming soon and that we don’t have good pictures together”.

“So let’s take one now so I can use it for your birthday message! LOL Honestly, I’m so proud to be able to call you my brother! I know what we’ve been through.”

“But we came out stronger and closer,” Kim Kardashian confessed, “and I’m just grateful that Khloe has a best friend in you! You’re a great dad, friend, and dancer! » .

Finally, the reality TV contestant concluded with great love: “Enjoy it to the fullest! Spend the best birthday and enjoy every minute of this life! » .

One thing is for sure, Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian are really close!