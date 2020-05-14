Kim Kardashian unveils a video too cute for his little ones, Psalm

Kim Kardashian has shared this Friday, October 4, an adorable little video of his fourth child, on his account Instagram. Not only the infant is very cute, but according to his famous mom it would begin to look like his big brother.

Psalm West-it would be the spitting image of its big brother Saint ? It is in any case what think her mom, Kim Kardashian ! At the tender age of four months, the little man has already a star. Black-clad in her little cradle white, he fidgets, looking at her famous mom… and in fact, some resemblance with his elderat the age of three years.

The phone in hand, Kim Kardashian is filming the little Psalm for long seconds, and is ecstatic about his little wonder. “Hello my little, look at my baby“can we hear the young mother declare out-of-field. “Cuckoo Psalmyou’d love to talk huh”, she adds, laughing. No doubt, she is gaga !

The day before, Kim Kardashian had already shared a photo of the little North, with which it shared a massive seat of gold. If the girl six-year-old is merely a sign of the peace to get noticed, its iconic parent was preferred to a braid and sumptuous boots to amplify his incredible sense of style. And since she and Kanye West have four beautiful children – North St., Chicago, and Psalm. One should not miss videos cute in the months to come !