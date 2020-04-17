Kim Kardashian unveils her perfect curves in lingerie SKIMS !

Kim Kardashian finds herself confined to her home for several weeks. The star continues to view sexy lingerie on Instagam !

Kim Kardashian finds herself confined to her home in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus. However, the star continues to expand her empire, and she appears in sexy lingerie !

It’s been over a month that the French found themselves confined to their homes. The coronavirus rages everywhere in the world and people should limit their movement.

Kim Kardashian lives in Los Angeles but as anyone in the world, it is stuck in it. The starlet took the opportunity to spend time with the family and take care of her children.

Nevertheless, it seems that it shows solidarity in the face of the virus. In effect, thea star has already made a gift of a million of dollars for families in need. Then, a part of its profits in Skims will return to an association.

As well, Kim Kardashian may be confined, it does not loose its business. In effect, she continues to take care of his brand of lingerie and she knows a big success. Moreover, it is of the promo of her new collection.

Kim Kardashian appears sexy for his brand !

A few hours ago, Kim Kardashian revealed new pictures of her. We find the star in the lingerie Skims it, and that it makes the promotion. Thus, she strikes a pose in a set khaki so as it stands at the beach.

The wife of Kanye West is full insurance on the photos and she reveals her dream body. In fact, she did not hesitate to highlight its forms and she is sexy. Then, Kim K. admits to feel comfortable in his under clothes and that they conform well to his body.

As well, Kim Kardashian may well know a big success with its new collection. The star is best placed to put forward its brand of lingerie and she knows how to do. Because of this, his fans are likely to be cracked by discovering the photos.

In fact, Kim has received many compliments on Instagram. His new series of photos works well and the whole world is under the spell. ” Amazing Kim” said a fan. ” Very pretty “said another fan.

