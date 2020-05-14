Kim Kardashian unveils images of its luxury villa designed by two Belgians

Kim Kardashian has unveiled images of its new villa designed by two Belgians in the magazine Architectural Digest and on his account Instagram.

A house estimated at € 60 million and located in the upscale neighborhood of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles.

“We passed this house incredibly extravagant while we walked around in the neighborhood. I had just turned North and we walked a lot to help me lose weight of the pregnancy”, says the starlet. I didn’t know the style of Kanye West at the time, but I thought that this house was perfect.”

The villa that need to be rethought from A to Z, the star couple has appealed to two great names in design, the Belgian Axel Vervoordt and Vincent Van Duysen.

The latter has made the chamber of his son North… in pink ! What to do and thus annoying certain users. “It looks like a doctor’s office” ; “ask Kourtney to decorate your home please !”; “This is where the Illuminatis are their rituals” ; “please, add objects in your house, it is freaking me out !” or even “If minimalist… It’s almost… Empty ?”