Kim Kardashian unveils photo adorable with True for 2 years !

On his account Instagram, the beautiful Kim Kardashian has shared adorable photos of her niece True to celebrate his birthday. She is 2 years old !

Two years ago, the little girl Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, True, saw the light of day. To celebrate his birthday, Kim Kardashian has revealed adorable photos on social networks to the delight of his fans.

Several years ago, True is born in a particular environment. As a reminder, a few days before his birth, the world learned that Tristan Thompson had misled the sister of Kim Kardashian.

A fault that Khloe Kardashian had wanted to forgive him for the sake of their family. But the man has again failed and the blonde left. Fortunately, True is high in love, and in particular from his aunt Kim Kardashian.

For its two years, the beautiful brunette has posted many pictures of Instagram that have the buzz on the social network.

Kim Kardashian reveals a beautiful message to True

In the caption of his photos Instagram, Kim Kardashian also wrote : “My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd anniversary! I wish we could all be there with you for you celebrate today ! “

Kim Kardashian has also been added : “I love you so much precious girl! Look at photos for the post I was made so happythis relationship of cousin is so special and last forever “ .

With her photos she has collected more The $ 1.8 million “likes” in just two hours on the part of its fans. And the least we can say is that these last have cracked in seeing these family photos.

The little girl Khloe Kardashian has grown well. Indeed, it appears to make the happiness of her aunt. Many are those who have complimented the little girl and Kim. But this is not all. Khloe has also posted a message adorable.

In these shots, the mom of True has also written : “Awwww we love you aunt Kiki !!!! She is so loved, it is everything we could ask for “ . An adorable message that is sure to bring pleasure to the interested main.

