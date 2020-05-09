Kim Kardashian unveils the trailer for his documentary about american prisons

PEOPLE – “Use me, I want to help you”, so are the words of Kim Kardashian in the trailer for his documentary on the american judicial system. This summer, the celebrity from the u.s. had just posted on his networks a photo with inmates from the prison of Washington DC, which left us thinking that the documentary was well on its way.

The protagonist of the tv show “The incredible family Kardashian” followed his studies to become a lawyer, as had been the understanding in its last disguise of Halloween.

During her studies, Kim Kardashian was leaning on the case of a detained 63-year-old named Mary Alice Johnson, imprisoned in 1997 for money laundering and involvement in an organisation of cocaine trafficking. In 2018, the powerful wife of Kanye West has managed to pardon this woman with the agreement of the american president Donald Trump. Since this struggle, the mother of 39-year-old has decided to continue to help other inmates.

“A problem of massive incarceration”

The young woman who has been working for several months on the project published on the networks the official trailer for his documentary, the January 19, 2020. It will be released on April 5, on Oxygen, american channel specialized in matters criminal and judicial. “The official trailer of my documentary is here! Criminal justice is something very important to me, and I look forward to sharing all these stories with you,” she wrote on Twitter.