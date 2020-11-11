Kim Kardashian verifies that Kanye West did attend her party on an island

According to rumors, the former presidential candidate had not traveled with his family and friends to the celebration of Kim’s birthday …

After rumors that Kanye West was not at the party that Kim Kardashian organized in French Polynesia with friends and family, to celebrate his 40 years, the socialite and businesswoman decided to show on Instagram that the former candidate for the presidency of the United States was on his family trip.

On Sunday (8), Kim posted a photo of the couple walking on the beach, and in a separate photo, she appears wearing a yellow swimsuit along with Kanye.

According to the New York Post, at Kim’s first birthday celebration, West was unable to attend due to work commitments, but he sent his wife a beautiful and exciting gift – a hologram with a message from his late father, Robert Kardashian.

Later, Kanye joined the group for the last two days of their trip, to be with Kim and her family.

Turbulent year

2020 looks like it was a tumultuous year for the couple. During their first presidential campaign rally, Kanye revealed that he and Kim considered having an abortion after she found out she was pregnant from North West in 2012.

After that revelation, Kanye took to Twitter claiming that Kim and his mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to ‘lock him up’ in a clinic due to bipolar disorder. He also tweeted that he had been ‘trying to divorce’ Kim for two years.

Months later, Kanye took to Twitter again to share a video of himself peeing on his Grammy award.

A source close to the family told In Touch magazine that at the time his mother-in-law Kris Jenner was ‘shocked’ by the son-in-law’s erratic behavior.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” the source said in September. “They are very worried and Kim can no longer make excuses for him,” he justifies.

Currently, however, things seem to be looking up between the two and the pair have been closer than ever.