Kim Kardashian very complicit with all her sisters on Instagram!

What would Kim Kardashian be without her powerful family? On social media, Kris Jenner’s daughter shared several snaps with all her sisters.

KIM KARDASHIAN, CLOSER TO HER SISTERS THAN EVER BEFORE

Kim Kardashian has always been very close to her family. It was thanks to the latter that she managed to build an empire and thus become a billionaire.

The pretty brunette knows where to turn when she has a slack. Since she announced her divorce in the press, Kim’s sisters have been there for her.

Kim Kardashian launched divorce proceedings last February. US media have reported that the couple has been separated for several months.

Despite appearances, this period remains very difficult for Kanye West’s wife. That’s why the young woman was able to count on the support of her family to keep a smile on her face.

Recently, Kim Kardashian shared several photos and videos on Instagram. The young mother shared a picture surrounded by her sisters.

Kim Kardashian is seen, surrounded by Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. “I’m very grateful,” she wrote for the caption.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS GRATEFUL TO HAVE HER SISTERS WITH HER

A few hours ago, the young woman posted two beautiful pictures of herself and her sisters. This time, they were all reunited, without exception.

In the first photo, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall are seen sitting. Kim Kardashian is, of course, in the middle of the cliché.

As a caption, North’s mother wrote, “4 EVA EVA,” translated as “Forever.” The shot has already garnered more than 2.5 million Likes.

In the second photo, on the same post, the five sisters do what they do best: a big smile. When it comes to taking pictures, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are professionals.

Not long ago, the tribe organized a little girls’ night out. On the program: alcohol, shooters, and laughter all the time.

Khloé Kardashian explained that after trying everything, only a good bottle could bring a smile back to her sister. That’s all it is.

Despite what she can show on social media, Kim Kardashian has a hard time accepting her breakup with her husband, Kanye West.

After 7 years of marriage and 4 children, the mythical couple decided to go it alone. A very heavy decision for Kim Kardashian, who will therefore relearn to live without a man. Who knows, perhaps she will find love in the less to come?