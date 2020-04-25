Kim Kardashian very sexy to announce a gift of $ 1 million !

Kim Kardashian paid a million dollars to families affected by the Coronavirus. She announced the news with a sexy picture !

Kim Kardashian stunned internet users ! The star shared a snapshot ultra sexy to announce a good news. It explains to you !

Kim Kardashian is very involved in the fight against the covid-19. Indeed, the bomb does not cease to educate his fans on the web. But that’s not all ! The darling of Kanye West has also decided to mobilize for the victims.

The young mother chose to make a donation of1 million dollars to the families affected by the virus. She announced the good news on his account Instagram.

True to form, Kim Kardashian has unveiled a cliché ultra sexy to formalize his gift. The it-girl, then takes the pose with his own underwear SKIMS.

The young mother takes the pose in profile, and shows us its plastic dream. It also deals with a pretty ponytail and a make-up, nude, which is going to delight. The star has thus brought together all the ingredients to attract the attention of internet users !

Kim Kardashian sexy : it announces a great new !

Kim Kardashian announces in the caption : “My next collection arrives on 30th march. And to support mothers and children, SKIMS will be donating 1 million dollars. “.

Internet users have been many to respond to this announcement. In fact, they have not hesitated to give their opinion in the comments. And sometimes this is violent !

“You use the crisis! “, “You have done well to hire you ! By contrast, stop in the pub for your underwear “, “people are dying and you keep talking about your brand “. Like what, this announcement not unanimously !

Kim Kardashian has beautiful engage, the star still receives reviews on the web. Then will she respond to text messages from her haters ? To follow ! For the moment, the bomb continues to publish photos of his creations. What do you think ?

