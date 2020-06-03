Kim Kardashian wants to pay for the care of a protester, injured in the face

Hard hit by the coronavirus that is, June 2, 2020, more than 105 000 people dead, the United States is now gripped by a wave of protests against racism and police violence. Kim Kardashian, who closely follows, was proposed to financially assist a young woman, severely injured in the face by the forces of law and order.

Since the death of George Floyd on 25 may 2020, Minneapolis (where the man was asphyxiated by police officers during an arrest) and all the great american cities are the scene of protests. Kim Kardashian has learned that a young woman had been severely injured in the face. The protester, a high school student, was participating in a peaceful rally when she got to the front a shot of LBD (launcher ball defense) forces of the order. A photo relayed on the social networks showed the state of his forehead and his left eye.

Kim Kardashian has enlisted the help of surfers to find their name and contact information. “It is upsetting and very disturbing. Does anyone know how I can contact them ? I would like to help with her medical care if she needs it“wrote the superstar of 39 years and wife of Kanye West on Twitter.