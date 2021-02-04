Kim Kardashian wants to rent a private island to have a big party!

To party with all her friends and family, reality TV star Kim Kardashian would like to rent a private island.

Throwing a big party on a private island? This would be Kim Kardashian’s new project. The reality TV star wants to decompress after her divorce.

Partying? Everybody’s dreaming about it! Indeed, few can meet up with their friends to have a good evening.

In France, in any case, this is no longer allowed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. First, the bars and nightclubs are all closed.

In addition, no one can leave their homes after 6 p.m., the time at which the curfew was imposed. Thus, this deters and prevents the French from meeting in the evening for fun.

In the United States, the health crisis is also affecting the population. The residents must also comply with all sanitary measures in order to limit the spread of the virus.

So Kim Kardashian has no choice but to apply them in turn. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star would only want one thing: to defy the forbidden.

In short, the mom from Chicago, North, West, and Psalm would like to throw a giant party. So big that she would like to rent a private island to have enough space. So, that’s what our colleagues at the Mirror report on Tuesday, February 2.

“She is considering renting a luxury resort, perhaps a private island, where she can drink cocktails and dance,” a source said.

Before clarifying: “The children will come too. But everyone wants Kim Kardashian to let herself be pampered and relaxed. »

KIM KARDASHIAN IS WAITING FOR THAT

In fact, Kim Kardashian may well make this project her new business. According to our colleagues, the sulfurous brunette with generous curves would like to bring the cameras to this private island.

And for good reason, she recently signed a new agreement with Disney and the streaming service Hulu. So she might just launch her new reality show!

The source immediately confirmed: “Of course, it will also make a great show. Then she’ll film everything for her new reality show. »

One thing is for sure, “Kim just feels this immense sense of positivity and freedom—she’s finally excited about the future.” It must be said that at the moment, she needs it!

Indeed, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are reportedly in the middle of divorce proceedings. However, neither has confirmed these rumors.

In any case, custody of their four children would already be under discussion. And it could be that Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s big sister will keep them.

“Of course, children are a priority. But she also wants to think about herself. She thinks they will all benefit from her positive energy that rubs off on them,” added the intimate.