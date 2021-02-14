Kim Kardashian was wearing a jog when she met Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian unveiled her amazing outfit for her first meeting with husband Kanye West! We let you discover…

Kim Kardashian shared a hilarious anecdote about her story with Kanye West! Indeed, the bomb had opted for a very casual outfit to meet the singer for the first time!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is a true fashionista! Indeed, the bomb always wears very trendy outfits on a daily basis!

The sulfurous brunette loves to highlight her assets with her clothes! She is a big fan of sexy looks, and is not afraid to show off her dream plastic!

Still, the bombshell didn’t seduce his ex Kanye West with his sulfurous outfits. Indeed, the latter wore a simple jog on the day of their meeting!

Kim Kardashian shared an amazing little anecdote about her encounter with the famous singer. The star detailed their first date on her Twitter account in January 2019.

The young mom shared an old paparazzi photo from the MTV Music Awards in 2007! It was on this date that the It Girl met Kanye West before falling under her spell. She says:

« In this image, I was on my way to see Kanye sing at the MTV Music Awards. I didn’t really know him, but his team called my team lol. I was a girl in the audience during her live in Vegas.”

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS HER AMAZING LOOK FOR HER FIRST DATE WITH KANYE WEST!

The cliché quickly appealed to the Web! And for good reason: Kim Kardashian wore a very casual look to see Kanye West at MTV!

The pretty brunette had opted for a neon pink jogging set with a white top. A very different outfit from her usual clothes!

Indeed, the bomb has swapped her sexy little outfits for a very comfortable casual set. But that obviously didn’t stop him from seducing Kanye West!

The rapper immediately fell in love with the sulfurous brunette! Like what, the latter does not need to make tons to seduce!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West never left after that meeting. The lovebirds had a passionate history and we end up saying “yes” in 2014.

The bomb has therefore preciously kept its outfit in memory of this unique day. She told her fans, “I still have this tracksuit and this bag.”

Today, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to split up after 17 years of love. The duo is currently in the process of divorcing.

Despite their separation, young parents will not be likely to forget their meeting anytime soon! Indeed, Kim and Kanye became the most glamorous couple in Hollywood after this famous evening at the MTV Awards!