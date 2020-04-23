Kim Kardashian wears a pair of trousers with fringing cute while arriving for a business meeting

Kim Kardashian we gives a western atmosphere with his pants and boots with fringes upon its release Friday afternoon (march 6) in Los Angeles.

The star of the reality, and the guru of the beauty 39-year-old arrived alongside Scott Disick for a business meeting.

Just the day before, Kim has expressed its sorrow regarding the execution of Nathaniel Woods.

“Nate will die for a crime that another man confessed and said that Nate had nothing to do with it,” wrote Kim on Twitter during the performance. “My heart and my prayers are with Nate and his family and all the advocates who have worked tirelessly to save her life.”

A few days before, Kim was opened on the amendment of the rules and modes of operation of the criminal justice system.

