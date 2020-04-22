Kim Kardashian went to CVS with… David Letterman?! See photos!

In one of the couples the most amazing we have ever seen, Kim Kardashian just to be spotted in a store CVS with the former host of Late Show David Letterman!

The two stars have been seen leaving the convenience store together on Thursday afternoon (march 5) in Calabasas, California.

A film crew followed Kim and David out of the store and it is not known if they were filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or his talk-show, Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. However, we have a index on which it will be based on recent photos!

Letterman had previously KimThe husband of Kanye West as a guest on the show, and the rapper has spoken candidly about his beef with another celebrity.

More than 30 pictures of the inside of Kim Kardashian and David Letterman in a store CVS…