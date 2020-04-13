Kim Kardashian West shows a rare glimpse into the family side of her father in a new publication Instagram

Kim Kardashian West introduced us to the side of his mother in the family there are more than 10 years. They play in a hit show with it and are often presented on social networks. But there is a large cloud of mystery surrounding the family side of his late father Robert Kardashian.

Over the years, we have rarely – if ever – heard of these relatives and of his relationship with them. However, this has changed during the week of April 5, when Kardashian West has shared a photo on Instagram that has some of these family members.

Kim Kardashian West on the red carpet at an award ceremony in September 2019 | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Photo Instagram Kim Kardashian West

On Wednesday, 8 April, Kardashian West went on Instagram and shared a publication on the brother of his father, Tom, in honour of his 80th birthday. The message also included several photographs showing his father, who died in 2003 of cancer of the esophagus, and other relatives apparent.

Kardashian West wrote in the caption that she and her sisters had the best relationship with him when they were growing up. Apparently, she doesn’t show more her uncle because he is so private and likes to live a quiet life.

“Happy 80th birthday to my uncle! The brother of my father, Tom “, she started. “I don’t post usually not because I know that you love life private, but I had to shout so loud, a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Uncle Tommy I love you so much and I am so proud of our family, and everything that you have taught us! We have the best memories and I look forward to celebrating with you when we can all be together again 🎂 🎈, ” concluded the mother of four children, who practice social distancing in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

What we know of this side of the family

Robert and Tom Kardashian have also a sister, Barbara. They are born to parents who were Armenian-americans Helen and Arthur Kardashian, and grew up in California.

Robert became a prominent lawyer who helped O. J. Simpson embarked in the “trial of the century” while Barbara and Tom lead a quieter life. It is not known exactly what Barbara has done for the work, but TMZ reports that Tom was a doctor who once came to the defence of Brandy when she came in distress in a plane.

In may 2008, their mother died at the age of 90 years. Following this news, Kardashian West has posted a sweet tribute to Helen, whom she called Nana, on its Web site today.

“It was your grandmother’s Armenian-typical: always cook the best dishes of Armenian, our favorite was this breakfast Armenian called ‘beeshe!’”, She wrote (via People).

Arthur died a few years later, in 2012, at 95 years of age.

Kim Kardashian West has honored its roots in Armenian

Although we don’t hear about these family members very often, Kardashian West is very in tune with his legacy. She and her family have visited Armenia in 2015 and have been able to learn more about their history.

In 2019, she returned to the country with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and their children. During her stay, she and her three youngest children – St., Chicago, and Psalm – were baptized in a ceremony traditional Armenian.

“Thanks to Armenia for hosting me and my family in a trip so memorable,” said the star of KKW Beauty captioned a photo of the ceremony. “So blessed to have been baptized with my babies at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the main cathedral of Armenia, which is sometimes called the Vatican of the Armenian apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD. “

His eldest daughter, North, was named in 2015 to Jerusalem.

“It was a wonderful experience for my family to baptize the North to Jerusalem,” said Kardashian West People at the time. “Kanye [West] and I’m so grateful. “