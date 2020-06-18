Kim Kardashian West will be the host of a podcast on the criminal justice system to Spotify

FOLDER PHOTOS: tv personality Kim Kardashian attends a panel for the documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project during the press tour of the winter TCA (Television Critics Association) in Pasadena, California, united states, January 18, 2020. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni Photo / file

(Reuters) – the star of The reality show Kim Kardashian West has entered into an agreement with the Swedish company of music-streaming Spotify Technology SA to host a podcast linked to the reform of the criminal justice system, Wednesday said a representative of the West.

The show, which will be available exclusively on Spotify, it’s going to be related to the work of West with The Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that fight against wrongful convictions, said the representative.

Especially known for the development of beauty products and fashion and talk about his life with his sisters in the tv series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, West was interested in the reform of the criminal justice after helping to secure the release of two women from the jail. He is currently studying to become a lawyer in the context of a learning program in California.

The new podcast to highlight the research work of the tv producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, said the representative of the West.

The financial terms were not disclosed for the agreement, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Spotify, which has more than 700 000 podcasts on their platform and nearly 300 million monthly users, has invested in big names to attract the audience to content that is not musical. In may, it signed an agreement of exclusive rights in a podcast of a popular comedian Joe Rogan.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story by Ayanti Bera and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Devika Syamnath and Tom Brown

