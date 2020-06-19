Kim Kardashian West will soon have its own podcast on Spotify.

The star of “The Incredible Family Kardashian” has signed an exclusive agreement with the giant of the streaming that will allow you to submit a podcast on the reform of the prisons, and other similar topics.

According to a report published in the Wall Street Journal, Kim and the tv producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi coproduiront and will be co-hosting the show, in order to promote the charitable organization “Project Innocence” (the purpose of which is the exoneration of persons wrongfully convicted and imprisoned.)

In addition, Kim recently confessed that she had had to give up his social life to the study of the law, explaining to the magazine New!: “[Kanye et moi] we have our appointment the evening and our vacation with us. I give myself these small moments. Obviously, my husband and my children are my life, so I had to delete all of these additional things that I was doing, including my outings with my friends. I have the best friends that I know since forever and they understand. Since I don’t have to go to all these events, and that suits me. I have to focus. I spend a lot of time in the morning with the children going to school.”

The beautiful brunette has gone so far as to change his phone number to avoid being trapped in endless conversations with their friends instead of studying.

Kim said: “I had to change my number, and tell my friends, ‘guys, you really need to concentrate, I’ll be back in the next four years.

“And I have found that my interests have changed.”

However, despite the new struggle for the reform of the penitentiary system of the united states, the star of reality tv show, of 39 years, said she’s not going to change his image so much, and that she will continue to share sexy photos in your account Instagram.

He added: “it Is that I hesitate before posting a selfie of me in a bikini? No, I want to try everything, and I think that everything is allowed. I think you have to be yourself and have fun. It’s fun and I really think that we can do it all.”