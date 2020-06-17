Kim Kardashian West would like to thank the supreme Court of justice of the suspension of the execution of an inmate sentenced to death | News Ents & Arts

Kim Kardashian West has thanked the supreme Court having granted a stay of execution of an inmate sentenced to death.

The star of the reality tv show, become an advocate of the reform of the criminal justice and the study of the law, had asked for a stay of Ruben Gutierrez, an inmate of the Texas sentenced to death for the murder of a woman of 85 years of age in 1998.

He has always maintained his innocence and his supporters, including Kardashian Westhave requested that the DNA extracted from the victim’s body to be tested in order to prove that he is not guilty.

Kardashian West, has visited the White House with three women released from prison in the beginning of the year.





Gutierrez was scheduled to be put to death Tuesday by lethal injection, but his execution has been stopped by the supreme Court one hour in advance.

His lawyers successfully argued that their religious rights were being violated because the prison system in texas would not allow a chaplain to accompany him on death row.

Kardashian West, 39, said: “Thanks to the supreme Court of the united States for having granted a stay of execution of Ruben Gutierrez! Now, your case will be remanded to the lower courts to decide on matters relating to your case!”

Gutierrez is not the first american prisoner who Kardashian West has helped.

The work of this man of 39 years has led to the release of several detainees, among them Alice Johnson, a woman convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering in 1996.

She was released from prison in June 2018, after which Kardashian West, has asked the president of the united states, Donald Trump, who granted the pardon.

The star of reality was also one of the celebrities who had pleaded for the release of a teen victim of sex trafficking who was imprisoned after killing a man who had tried to rape her.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has visited the White House in the framework of the campaign, as in march, when he was accompanied by three women who saw their sentences commuted by Mr. Trump.

Her father, Robert Kardashian, was a lawyer, became famous after joining the defense team of the former star of american football OJ Simpson.

The work of the star has been documented in the program Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.